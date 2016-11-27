Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Indiana

No. 5 Indiana tries to get back on the winning track after suffering its first loss of the season when it hosts Mississippi Valley State in a non-conference matchup Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers were upset by Fort Wayne last week for their first loss of the season, which means the winless Delta Devils will have an even harder time of it in this one.

Look for coach Tom Crean to have his team revved up defensively after they had a number of lapses against Fort Wayne and especially with a date with North Carolina looming on Wednesday. Junior guard James Blackmon Jr. leads the Hoosiers with 20.5 points a game, but he had 13 against Fort Wayne and shot just 1-of-5 from 3-point range, well off his 46.9 percent clip on the season. Sophomore center Thomas Bryant had a solid game against the Mastadons and is Indiana's best interior option, averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. This will be the Delta Devils' fourth game in six days, following a 25-point blowout loss to Fort Wayne on Sunday, and coach Andre Payne's squad won't play at home until Jan. 7.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (0-7): It has not been easy for the Delta Devils this season, as they struggle offensively and defensively equally. Marcus Romain is the lone double-figure scorer for Mississippi Valley State at 12.7 points, with the team shooting 38 percent from the floor. Unfortunately for Payne, with the schedule requiring almost constant travel or game play, there hasn't been a lot of practice time to make improvements, though the team will have a two-week break from games following a trip to Gonzaga for a Dec. 1 contest.

ABOUT INDIANA (3-1): While Crean didn't want to see his team lose, he likely isn't too upset to suffer an early-season loss to keep his team focused after they streaked out to a top five national ranking. Coming into a showdown with another top five team, North Carolina, Crean can now use the Fort Wayne loss to keep his team focused, pointing out what can happen when they don't stay that way. Much like his mentor, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, Crean likes to schedule hard and find out about his team early, getting them better prepared for the conference season and beyond.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana G Josh Newkirk leads the Big Ten in 3-point field-goal percentage (87.5), hitting 7-of-8 from beyond the arc.

2. The Hoosiers are second in the Big Ten in scoring at 89.5 points per game, with Blackmon Jr. ranking second among individuals in the conference.

3. Indiana G Robert Johnson is shooting 63.6 percent from the field, ranking him eighth in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Indiana 95, Mississippi Valley State 68