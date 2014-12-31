Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Iowa State

Looking for its seventh consecutive win, with only a pair of games left on the schedule before the start of Big 12 play, No. 9 Iowa State hosts Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday. The Cyclones are shooting an impressive 53.6 percent from the field and averaging 21.2 assists during their win streak, led by guard Monte Morris. “(Morris) does whatever it takes to win basketball games,” coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. “It’s such a luxury to have that guy running your offense.”

Since a loss to Maryland on Nov. 25, Iowa State has rolled over its opponents while winning by an average of 21 points, with its smallest margin of victory an 88-78 decision over Southern on Dec. 14. The Cyclones also enjoyed a newfound contribution from forward Jameel McKay, who recorded eight points and five rebounds over 13 minutes in his Iowa State debutt against Drake on Dec. 20 The Delta Devils are mired in a five-game losing streak and have won only two of their last 22 contests, dating back to last season.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (1-11): The Delta Devils have struggled in almost every aspect while scoring more than only a handful of teams in all of Division I -- averaging 58.9 points per game -- and ranking ahead of only Grambling State nationwide in field-goal shooting percentage (33.3). On defense, things don’t get any better for Mississippi Valley State with opponents scoring 86.3 points per game and shooting 52.8 percent. Jordan Washington (14.5 points) is the lone Delta Devil averaging double figures, though DeAngelo Priar (9.9) is right on the cusp.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (9-1): The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 84.6 points per game, and boast two of the conference’s top four scorers in Georges Niang (16.9) and Bryce Dejean-Jones (16.0). Morris leads the conference and is tied for 29th nationally in assists per game (5.6) while protecting the ball extremely well with only nine turnovers all season. “He’s a two-way player,” Hoiberg told reporters. “You know he’s going to make plays.”

TIP-INS

1. A win would give Iowa State its 500th at Hilton Coliseum and make Hoiberg the fastest Cyclones coach to reach 100 coaching victories.

2. Iowa State’s 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio leads the Big 12 and ranks second in the nation.

3. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 and rank 17th in the nation, shooting 75.4 percent from the free-throw line.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 94, Mississippi Valley State 54