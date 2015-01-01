No. 9 Iowa State 83, Mississippi Valley State 33: Naz Long scored a season-high 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range as the host Cyclones torched the Delta Devils.

Matt Thomas added 11 points and six rebounds for Iowa State (10-1), which won its seventh consecutive game. Jameel McKay contributed 10 points and Georges Niang and Bryce Dejean-Jones notched eight apiece for the Cyclones, who won the rebounding battle 50-29.

Six points from Isaac Williams and another six from Jeffrey Simmons were the highlight for for Mississippi Valley State (1-12), which shot a paltry 24.1 percent from the floor, including 1-of-17 from 3-point range. Latrell Love and Billy Jackson added five points each off the bench for the Delta Devils, who have lost six in a row and 21 of their last 23.

While Mississippi Valley State kept it tight in the opening minutes, Iowa State began to roll soon enough, using an 18-2 surge that featured a pair of 3-pointers from Long to stretch the lead to 28-9 with 7:26 remaining in the first half. Love scored five points for the Delta Devils within a span of just over a minute to pull within 38-17 but the Cyclone dominance continued, as they cruised into halftime with a 47-18 edge.

After the break, it was more of the same for an outmatched Mississippi Valley State squad, which saw any hopes of a comeback thwarted in the opening minutes with two 3-pointers from Long sandwiching another from Dejean-Jones. A 13-0 run, led by four points from Thomas, midway through the second half extended the lead to 74-28, putting the nail in the coffin for Iowa State, which emptied the bench down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg became the fastest coach in program history to record 100 wins. ... The Cyclones notched their 500th win at Hilton Coliseum. ... Iowa State shot 10-of-18 from the free throw line, a far stretch from their Big 12-leading 75.4 percent entering the game.