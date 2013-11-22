Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi

Mississippi looks for its third consecutive victory to start the season when it hosts Mississippi Valley State on Friday as part of the Barclays Center Classic. The Rebels survived a major scare against Coastal Carolina as Anthony Perez hit a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds left to eke out a 72-70 victory. Volatile guard Marshall Henderson made his season debut against Coastal Carolina after serving the first part of his suspension and poured in 19 points in the win.

Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy was pleased to have his star player back in the mix and said Henderson’s presence gave the team a much-needed shot in the arm. “It’s good to have him back,” he said. “You’d be amazed at how the energy in the building changed when he entered the game.” Mississippi Valley State is coming off a 94-72 loss to Mississippi State and will look to bounce back with an upset win over the Rebels.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (1-3): DeAngelo Prior led the way once again for the Delta Devils with 19 points and five rebounds against Mississippi State. Anthony McDonald averages 15.5 points a game along with Prior and the former has knocked down a team-high 12 3-pointers. The Delta Devils have never beaten Ole Miss and lost last season’s contest by 36 points.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (2-0): Jarvis Summers leads the team in scoring at 21.0 ppg and posted a career-high 28 points in the season opener against Troy. Henderson went 4-of-8 from beyond the arc against Coastal Carolina and has hit a 3-pointer in 37 consecutive games. Free-throw shooting continues to be an area of concern for the Rebels as they went 13-of-23 in their opener before making just 24-of-40 against the Chanticleers.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi is 36-0 against SWAC opponents and is 5-0 all-time versus Mississippi Valley State.

2. The Rebels are 60-2 in home non-conference games since Kennedy took the helm in 2006-07.

3. Ole Miss averages 7.0 blocks per game compared to 0.8 for the Delta Devils.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 78, Mississippi Valley State 50