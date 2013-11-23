(Updated: Minor edits.)

Mississippi 111, Mississippi Valley State 82: Derrick Millinghaus scored a game-high 21 points as the Rebels tamed the Delta Devils in the Barclays Center Classic.

Marshall Henderson added 15 points - including four 3-pointers - while Demarco Cox recorded his second career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi (3-0), which improved to 37-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents. Jarvis Summers and Anthony Perez each chipped in with 14 points for the Rebels, who received 51 points from the bench.

Blake Ralling led the way with 16 points off the bench for Mississippi Valley State (1-4), which has failed to beat the Rebels in six straight tries. Jordan Washington added 14 points while DeAngelo Priar scored 13 for the Delta Devils, who committed 16 turnovers.

Ole Miss allowed Mississippi Valley State to hang around early before Henderson keyed a 21-7 run that gave the Rebels a 24-10 lead midway through the first half. Mississippi extended its advantage to 18 after Millinghaus’ three-point play with under five minutes to go and held a 54-32 edge at the break.

The Rebels continued their assault on the Delta Devils and upped their lead to 28 after Millinghaus’ layup just over four minutes into the second half. Mississippi Valley State cut the deficit to 18, but that’s as close as it got as Henderson hit a deep 3 to make it 98-69 with just over six minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henderson has hit a 3-pointer in 38 consecutive games. … Six players finished in double figures for the Rebels, who shot 50.7 percent from the field. … Mississippi Valley State started off 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and finished 12-for-24 from 3-point range.