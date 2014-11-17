Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State

After taking care of business it in its season opener Friday, Mississippi State looks to build some early season momentum when Mississippi Valley State visits Monday. The Bulldogs got past Western Carolina 66-56 to start the season as five players made their debut for the program. “I thought our freshmen came in and made some big threes, especially Maurice Dunlap,” coach Rick Ray told reporters.

Mississippi State will aim to stay afloat in the early part of the season as it waits for a pair of starters from last year, Craig Sword and I.J. Ready, to recover from off-season back surgeries. In their season-opening win, the Bulldogs got 16 points from forward Roquez Johnson, who totaled 12 points against Mississippi Valley State last year. The Delta Devils took their lumps against Indiana on Friday, falling 116-65 in the debut of coach Andre Payne.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (0-1): The Delta Devils are led by Jordan Washington, who collected 17 points against Indiana, well above his scoring average of 7.8 points of a year ago. Guard Tyler Corley will look to rebound from a season debut in which he shot 3-of-14 from the field for just nine points. Mississippi Valley State will also need a much stronger showing at the free throw line than the 47.6 percent it shot in the opener if it hopes to upset the Bulldogs.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (1-0): Sword’s return could come any time now as he is considered day-to-day, while Ready won’t be ready for at least 4-to-6 weeks. In the meantime, Trivante Bloodman is being leaned on for added contribution after finishing last season second on the team with 82 assists. Bloodman, a senior, scored seven points and dished out six assists against Western Carolina.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State F Gavin Ware notched his 10th career double-double to kick off the season, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

2. Bulldogs G Fred Thomas has scored 15 or more points in four straight games.

3. Mississippi State has won all four previous meetings with the Delta Devils and is 24-3 all-time against SWAC teams.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 81, Mississippi Valley State 62