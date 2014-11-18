(Updated: SPELLS out “Southwestern Athletic Conference” in GAME NOTEBOOK Light editing throughout)

Mississippi State 89, Mississippi Valley State 68: Roquez Johnson scored 20 points and all five starters reached double figures as the host Bulldogs made quick work of the Delta Devils.

Gavin Ware added 19 points, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and recorded three blocks for Mississippi State (2-0), which shot 59.6 percent from the field. Fred Thomas collected 17 points and pulled down six rebounds while Trivante Bloodman had 11 points and a game-high seven assists for the Bulldogs, who rolled despite 26 turnovers.

Jordan Washington’s 18 points led the offense for Mississippi Valley State (0-2), which fell behind early and didn’t help its cause by shooting 35.3 percent. Tyler Corley contributed 17 points off the bench and Isaac Williams registered 11 for the Delta Devils, who were outrebounded 47-25.

Thomas and Travis Daniels drained 3-pointers on the opening two possessions for Mississippi State and the Bulldogs steadily widened the gap from that point on. After Williams struck from 3-point range for Mississippi Valley State just under 2 1/2 minutes into the game to pull to within 11-8, the Bulldogs went on a tear, scoring 14 unanswered points to open up a 17-point lead en route to a 58-34 halftime advantage.

After the break, it was more of the same, with the Bulldogs continuing to distance themselves from their in-state visitors. Johnson enjoyed a run of eight consecutive points midway through the stanza for Mississippi State, which saw its lead shrink to as little as 20 late, but the outcome was never in doubt.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi State has won all five of its meetings with the Delta Devils, including a 94-72 decision last season. ...Thomas has scored at least 15 points in five consecutive games, dating to last season. ... Mississippi State is 25-3 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams.