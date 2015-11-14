Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Nebraska

Aseason that started out with high hopes and higher expectations for coach Tim Milesquickly turned into an underachieving nightmare for Nebraska. This year, theCornhuskers will be counting on a youth movement to return the program torespectability, and that journey begins Saturday at home against MississippiValley State.

TheCornhuskers lost two of their top three scorers in Terran Petteway and WalterPitchford, who combined to average 25 points per game last season. Stepping upwill be guard Shavon Shields, who averaged 15.4 points, andguard Andrew White, who started his career as a Kansas Jayhawk playing behindAndrew Wiggins and Ben McLemore. It won’t take Miles very long to see how theCornhuskers stack up against top-notch competition. After playing the DeltaDevils, who were picked to finish eighth in the SWAC, Nebraska travels toPhiladelphia for a date with Villanova on Nov. 17 followed by a home gameagainst rugged Cincinnati.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV.

ABOUTNEBRASKA (2014-15: 13-18): Nebraska promises to be one of the youngest teams inthe nation as Miles’ projected starting lineup consists of three freshmen, atransfer and one senior. The Cornhuskers are pinning their hopes on the quickdevelopment of highly-regarded freshmen guard Glynn Watson Jr. and forward EdMorrow. The young Huskers, led by White and junior forward Tai Webster, wentundefeated during a four-game exhibition swing through Spain in August.

ABOUTMISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (2014-15: 6-25): There’s plenty of opportunity forsomeone to step up and be “the man” for the Delta Devils after theirthree leading scorers from last season departed. Guard Isaac Williams, whostarted a good portion of the season and averaged more than 10 points per game, will most likely be the main offensive threat. Juniorcollege transfer Ta‘Jay Henry, who averaged nearly 15 points for NewMexico Military Institute last season, could be a solid threat in thefrontcourt.

1.Nebraska freshman Jack McVeigh is a native of Australia.

2.Ali Farokhmanesh, who led Northern Iowa to upset victories in the NCAATournament in 2010 over top-seeded Kansas and UNLV, starts his second season asa graduate assistant on Miles’ staff.

3.The Delta Devils lost to Stillman College 75-67 on Nov. 4 in an exhibition and defeatedWiley College (Texas) 90-72 on Nov. 11.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 77, Mississippi Valley State 49