Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Northwestern

Northwestern continues a five-game homestand that leads into conference play when it hosts Mississippi Valley State on Monday night. The Wildcats are now sufficiently removed from a three-game losing streak against quality opponents, having stymied Western Michigan in a 51-35 victory in their last game on Dec. 7. After shooting just 25 percent in its previous affair - a loss to North Carolina State - Northwestern turned the tables and held the Broncos to 24.4 percent.

Cold shooting has been a theme for these teams all season, as the Wildcats entered Sunday ranked 282nd in the nation with a 41.8 percent mark from the floor while the Delta Devils were just a tad better at 42.3. Mississippi Valley State did manage a 59.6 percent showing in its prior contest, but it came in a narrow 89-81 victory over NAIA opponent Tougaloo on Dec. 7. Jordan Washington scored 19 points to lead the Delta Devils, who have lost at Northwestern in each of the last two seasons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (3-6): The Delta Devils’ inability to shake an NAIA opponent at home speaks to the team’s difficulty on the defensive end. They allowed the Bulldogs to shoot 71 percent in a wild second half and become the seventh team in nine games to top the 80-point mark against Mississippi Valley State. Opponents are shooting 52.9 percent against the Delta Devils, which was 344th out of 345 teams entering the week.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-5): First-year head coach Chris Collins showed he was not afraid to mix things up, inserting two new starters against Western Michigan in an effort to get the best athletes on the floor more often. “It’s not about being down on anybody, but when things aren’t working, you just can’t sit there and watch it continue to not work,” Collins told the school website. The moves seemed to pay immediate dividends defensively, as the Broncos managed only four baskets in the first half, one just before the buzzer.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern F Drew Crawford, who had a game-high 15 points against Western Michigan, needs 26 points to move into seventh place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

2. The Delta Devils follow up this trip with visits to Washington and Washington State.

3. Since tallying a career-high 25 points against Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 20, Wildcats G Dave Sobolewski has averaged 7.2 points on 9-of-45 shooting.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 82, Mississippi Valley State 64