Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Northwestern

On paper, everything appears to stack in Northwestern’s favor when it hosts Mississippi Valley State Tuesday night. The Wildcats are 6-0 at home whereas the Delta Devils are winless in 11 starts and 0-10 in true road games.

The Wildcats shook off some rust from a week-long exam break to roll to a 77-35 win over Chicago State on Sunday. Northwestern allowed only 15 first-half points and defended the 3-point shot to the tune of 1-for-19. The Wildcats have held opponents to 38 percent shooting – the 33rd-best mark in the country – and allow only 64.9 points per game. Mississippi Valley State has nine players who average 16 or more minutes, but ranks among the nation’s worst in scoring (64.1 points, 322nd) and field-goal percentage (36.3, 343rd).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (0-11): Guard Marcus Romain averages a team-high 17.6 points, but only 6-6 forward Michael Matlock (5.5) averages more than four rebounds. As a team, the Delta Devils gave up 58 rebounds during a 95-60 loss to Evansville on Saturday and are allowing opponents to grab a Division I-high 46.4 rebounds. Defensively, opponents have shot 48.5 percent from the field and average 85.5 points.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (8-1): Guard Tre Demps tied a career high with 23 points and set his personal best with nine rebounds, but the team may have lost reserve center Joey Van Zegeren (4.1 points, 4.0 points) for ”a couple of weeks‘’ to a foot injury, according to coach Chris Collins. Center Alex Olah (10.8 points) has made 13 of his last 21 shots, which bodes well for the inside game. “You’ve got to see when (Olah) has that deep position,” Demps told reporters. “That’s something we’ll probably work on going into next game, because we’re definitely going to need him to post because he’s a great scorer and a great passer down there.”

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern routed Mississippi Valley State 101-49 when the teams met in Evanston last December.

2. Three of the Wildcats’ last four wins have been by margins of 25 or more points while Mississippi Valley State has posted five losses by 34 or more points among its seven double-digit defeats.

3. The Delta Devils will not play their first home game until they open up Southwestern Athletic Conference play against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Jan. 4, 2016.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 95, Mississippi Valley State 59