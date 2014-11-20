Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Tulane

Tulane brings back four starters from last season, including three double-figure scorers, but the Green Wave started 2014-15 with a dismal offensive showing Monday against Wake Forest. The Green Wave host Mississippi Valley State on Thursday eager to move past a 71-49 loss in the opener during which Tulane shot just 15 percent from the field in the second half and misfired on 19-of-20 3-point attempts for the game. “For whatever reason, I thought we were not in a rhythm,” Tulane head coach Ed Conroy told reporters.

Guard Louis Dabney was the only Tulane player who looked comfortable, hitting 5-of-10 shots en route to 17 points. But Jonathan Stark and Jay Hook, who combined to average 28.4 points a season ago, finished a combined 3-for-14 from the field for nine points against Wake Forest. The Delta Devils, in the midst of a season-opening nine-game road trip, have lost their first two contests by an average of 36 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (0-2): The Delta Devils opened the season with two blowout losses, falling 116-65 at Indiana on Friday and 89-68 Monday at Mississippi State. Sophomore guard Jordan Washington has been impressive despite the team’s poor start, shooting 15-for-28 from the field in scoring 17 points against the Hoosiers and 18 against the Bulldogs. Mississippi Valley State is shooting only 34.8 percent from the field and 56.4 percent from the free-throw line.

ABOUT TULANE (0-1): The Green Wave’s sporadic offense Monday resulted in a 20-0 Wake Forest run in the first half, and a second-half performance in which Tulane missed 17 of its first 19 shots over the opening 17:49. Senior Tre Drye pulled down 11 rebounds, but the Green Wave surrendered 14 offensive rebounds and were outscored in second-chance points 15-2. Tulane plays nine of its first 10 games at home, including the next four games after Thursday’s contest.

TIP-INS

1. Dabney, who averaged a team-best 15.2 points last season, added four steals in the opener.

2. Mississippi Valley State has been outrebounded 100-51 through two games.

3. Drye reached double figures in rebounding for the 15th time in his career.

PREDICTION: Tulane 73, Mississippi Valley State 53