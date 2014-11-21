FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tulane 100, Mississippi Valley State 61
November 21, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

Tulane 100, Mississippi Valley State 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tulane 100, Mississippi Valley State 61: Jay Hook scored 18 points and the host Green Wave pulled away in the second half for their first victory of the season.

Hook hit 4-of-10 3-point attempts for Tulane (1-1), which rebounded from a dreadful shooting night in Monday’s 71-49 season-opening loss to Wake Forest by shooting 59.7 percent from the field and 10-of-22 from 3-point range. Jonathan Stark scored 13 points, and Louis Dabney and Kajon Mack each added 11 points.

DeAngelo Priar scored 14 points to lead the Delta Devils (0-3), who committed 19 turnovers and shot just 33.3 percent from the field. Jordan Washington added 11 points.

The Delta Devils led 10-5 before Mack and Dabney hit back-to-back 3-pointers, sparking a 19-4 surge that gave Tulane a 24-14 lead on Dabney’s layup with 8:18 left in the first half. Mississippi Valley State drew within 29-24 before the Green Wave closed the first half with an 11-3 spurt – highlighted by eight straight points from Hook – to take a 41-27 lead into intermission.

Tulane maintained a 14-point lead early in the second half before blowing open the game with a 17-5 burst. Stark scored eight points during the run, and Aaron Liberman’s basket with 12:35 to play gave the Green Wave a 63-35 cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Green Wave shot just 1-for-20 from 3-point range in the season opener and 30 percent overall. … Hook, who set the school record for most 3-pointers in a season, only scored two free throws in Monday’s loss. … Mississippi Valley State finished 3-for-15 from 3-point range.

