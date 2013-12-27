Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Washington

Washington coach Lorenzo Romar dropped the gauntlet on his squad after the Huskies lost to No. 15 Connecticut 82-70 last time out. Romar accused his team of lacking the mental toughness to compete with the nation’s heavyweights, especially on the defensive end of the court. The Huskies will get a chance to respond to some of the coach’s criticisms when they host Mississippi Valley State on Friday in their penultimate tuneup before Pac-12 Conference play begins.

This is the first half of a two-night test for Mississippi Valley State, which will visit Washington State on Saturday. The Delta Devils seem a bit road weary and for good reason. They are 0-6 on the road and have played just two games at home this season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (3-7): The Delta Devils haven’t played in 11 days since dropping an 86-64 decision at Northwestern to snap a two-game winning streak. Promising freshman James Currington picked up the first double-double of his career by scoring a team-high 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Anthony McDonald leads the team with eight games in double figures and an average of 15.3 points.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-5): The Huskies finish the non-conference season Sunday against Hartford. The Pac-12 opener is Jan. 2 at Arizona State and Romar said they aren’t ready. “Right now we are not mature enough to handle runs from the other team it appears,” he said. “Conference season starts here pretty quickly – we’re on the road four out of the first six games – so we better grow up pretty quickly.”

TIP-INS

1. Washington led UConn 31-14, but Connecticut responded with a game-turning 29-8 run.

2. Mississippi Valley State has been outrebounded by an average of 5.3 boards.

3. Washington is 5-2 at home.

PREDICTION: Washington State 80, Mississippi Valley State 57