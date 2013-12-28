(Updated: CORRECTS 56 to 54 and 18-0 to 20-2 in graph 5)

Washington 95, Mississippi Valley State 80: Andrew Andrews and Nigel Williams-Goss both scored 18 points and Washington used a big second-half run to knock off the visiting Delta Devils.

C.J. Wilcox added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (7-5) which wraps up the non-conference portion of its season Sunday against Hartford. Perris Blackwell recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Mississippi Valley State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, got a game-high 19 points from Anthony McDonald. The Delta Devils (3-8) were dominated on the backboards 51-29 and hurt their upset chances by making just 12-of-24 free throws despite getting 16 points off the bench from Jeffrey Simmons.

The Huskies led throughout the contest but had trouble shaking the Delta Devils, who hadn’t played in 11 days. After spotting Mississippi Valley State a 3-0 lead, Washington never trailed again but turned the ball over seven times in the first half and led just 39-35 at the break.

Delta Devils freshman James Currington, who notched his first double-double last game, was scoreless in the first half but led Mississippi Valley State back from a 10-point deficit midway through the second half with six points of his 11 points in a 12-2 run that tied the game at 54 with 13 minutes left. But the Huskies responded with an 20-2 spurt and held the Delta Devils without a point for more than five minutes and coasted the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi Valley State plays at Washington State on Saturday. ... Washington entered the game fourth in the country shooting 78.1 percent from the free throw line but shot 27-for-41 from the line against the Delta Devils. ... Washington’s starting five outrebounded its counterparts 39-9.