Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Washington State

Washington State is looking for a spark as it wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. The Cougars, who open Pac-12 play Thursday at No. 1 Arizona, have been inconsistent, especially on the offensive end while playing in front of small crowds on their home court. Perhaps Que Johnson, an electric freshman guard, will be the key after netting a career-high 21 points last time out for Washington State, which ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring (69.4 points).

It is a grueling weekend for Mississippi Valley State, which played at Washington on Friday night and took a five-hour bus ride to Pullman, Wash., after the game. The Delta Devils were stubborn against the Huskies, erasing a double-digit deficit midway through the second half before falling 95-80. Leading scorer Anthony McDonald led the way with 19 points, four more than his season average.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (3-8): Freshman James Currington shook off a slow start to score 11 points and grab five rebounds against Washington. The Delta Devils hurt their chances of pulling a major upset by making just 12-of-24 free throws and were crushed on the boards 51-29. Still, the same squad that lost at Oklahoma State by 55 points earlier in the year, got 40 points from its bench and put a scare into the Huskies.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (6-5): Johnson hit four 3-pointers in the second half as the Cougars tried to dig themselves out of a big hole before eventually falling to Texas-El Paso 64-51 in their last game. It was the fewest points Washington State has scored all season and a product of a dismal 33 percent shooting performance from the field. DaVonte Lacy netted just six points in the game, also his season low.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State had its three-game winning streak snapped last game.

2. Mississippi Valley State is 0-8 in true road games this season.

3. Washington State is 4-2 at home.

PREDICTION: Washington State 75, Mississippi Valley State 62