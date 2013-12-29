Washington State 85, Mississippi Valley State 48: Que Johnson scored a game-high 19 points and the Cougars rolled over the road weary Delta Devils.

Washington State (7-5) played without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy, who had his appendix removed earlier in the day. Lacy’s availability for the start of the Pac-12 season, which begins on Thursday at top-ranked Arizona, is uncertain.

No one reached double figures for Mississippi Valley State, which lost at Washington 95-80 on Friday. The Delta Devils (3-9) were led by Jeffrey Simmons with nine points and James Currington with eight while falling to 0-9 on the road.

Royce Woolridge added 16 points and D.J. Shelton finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds as Washington State shot 60 percent from the field. The Cougars never trailed and outrebounded the Delta Devils 44-30.

Shelton had 10 points and 10 rebounds at the half as Washington State scored 22 points in the paint and led 32-22 at the break. The Cougars hit seven of their first eight shots from the field to start the second half and quickly opened up a 20-point advantage and cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The final score was the Cougars’ largest lead. ... Mississippi Valley State shot 27.4 percent from the field. ... The teams combined for 37 turnovers.