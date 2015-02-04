Preview: Missouri at Alabama

Levi Randolph had a day to remember the last time he saw Missouri during a season Alabama would rather forget. The Crimson Tide’s top playmaker looks to burn the Tigers again on Wednesday when Alabama travels to Columbia in a battle of slumping SEC foes. After the Crimson Tide were handed their worst loss of the season by the Tigers on Jan. 18, 2014, Randolph took it upon himself to even the score just over a month later, exploding for a career-high 33 points in an 80-73 triumph.

The win proved to be a bit of a hollow victory as the Crimson Tide dropped three of their final five games of the season to finish 13-19, posting their worst record since 1970-71. This year’s team has dropped five of six since beginning the season 12-3, although Alabama is 11-2 at home despite losing two of its last three in Tuscaloosa. Missouri, which hasn’t won in four true road contests this season, matched its longest losing streak since 1993 on Saturday when it fell 67-47 to Ole Miss at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-14, 1-7 SEC): Underclassmen have played 2,833 of the Tigers’ 4,250 minutes this season, led by their top three scorers in sophomores Johnathan Williams III (team-high 12.6 points) and Wes Clark (10) as well as freshman Montaque Gill-Caesar (9.8). Williams, who has four double-doubles to his credit this season, averages seven rebounds per game (good for seventh in the conference) while Clark’s 1.8 steals place him fourth in the SEC. Missouri has been particularly dreadful from the foul line over its last six games, going 32-of-60 while shooting 50 percent or worse in four of those contests.

ABOUT ALABAMA (13-8, 3-5): Randolph (14.6 points) averaged 16 1 points during the Crimson Tide’s non-conference schedule, but has seen that number dip to 12 in SEC play. The 6-5 senior guard hit that mark in Saturday’s 70-55 road loss at Kentucky, but may be needed to produce more against the Tigers since second-leading scorer Ricky Tarrant (13.1) missed that contest with a leg injury and is expected to sit out Wednesday as well. Shannon Hale (7.8) used Tarrant’s absence to post his best game in conference action, finishing with 13 points for his first double-digit scoring output since Dec. 19.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers, whose average margin of defeat is 16 points during their seven-game slide, have not lost eight in a row since 1973-74.

2. Four of Alabama’s last six games have been decided by two points while four of the Crimson Tide’s seven losses have been determined on the final shot of the contest.

3. Missouri has converted four or fewer free throws four times during its losing streak.

PREDICTION: Alabama 66, Missouri 58