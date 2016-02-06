Preview: Missouri at Alabama

Alabama looks to pick up consecutive victories in Southeastern Conference play for the first time this season when it hosts struggling Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers have lost 21 straight road games and are reeling both on and off the court.

Things haven’t been rosy for the Crimson Tide, either, but they’re coming off an 82-80 overtime triumph at Mississippi State on Tuesday and have won two of their last three games. The bad news for the Tigers extends well beyond their seven-game losing streak, as they already have announced a self-imposed postseason ban related to violations under former coach Frank Haith and now are facing a rash of disciplinary issues. Reserve guard Tramaine Isabell just returned from a suspension, and forwards Jakeenan Gant and Russell Woods were suspended Friday following their arrest on misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. Alabama leads the all-time series 6-3 and has won all three meetings at home, including a 62-49 triumph last season.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (8-14, 1-8 SEC): The youthful Tigers haven’t always been competitive and have had difficulty closing out games when they are, blowing a four-point lead in the final 1:05 of a 76-73 home loss to Ole Miss on Thursday. Freshman forward Kevin Puryear (10.9 points) leads the team in scoring but has not been as productive in SEC play, so the club has leaned on junior guard Wes Clark (10.6) more in league contests. Freshman point guard Terrence Phillips (8.3 points) also has done more at the offensive end lately, averaging a team-best 10.6 points and 2.4 steals over the last five games.

ABOUT ALABAMA (12-9, 3-6): The Crimson Tide also might be short-handed in the frontcourt with forwards Shannon Hale (11.3 points) and Michael Kessens (4.1) nursing injuries. Hale’s absence would put more pressure on leading scorer Retin Obasohan (16 points), who has scored 20 or more points in five straight games and eight of the last 10. Sophomore Riley Norris (8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds) has upped his production in SEC play, averaging 10.8 points to go with a team-high 5.8 rebounds and shooting a team-best 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama is 9-1 when holding opponents under 70 points but 3-8 when giving up 70 or more.

2. Puryear needs four rebounds to become the 12th freshman in Missouri history with 200 points and 100 rebounds.

3. The teams are the two lowest-scoring teams in the SEC, with Missouri averaging 67.1 points and Alabama scoring 67.4 per game.

PREDICTION: Alabama 71, Missouri 64