Preview: Missouri at Alabama

After an uneven non-conference slate, Alabama seems to be hitting its stride in SEC play, and it hopes to continue the hot streak when it hosts slumping Missouri on Wednesday. The Tigers have dropped eight straight games overall and are winless in conference action.

The Crimson Tide have won five of their last six contests, including an 81-66 victory at LSU on Saturday, but coach Avery Johnson scoffed at the notion the team might be overconfident with the struggling Tigers coming to town. “We’re not on a roll, not to me,” Johnson told reporters. “I think we’ll really be on a roll if we can ever get to the tournament three or four years in a row. I don’t consider this a roll. I don’t think there should be any level of overconfidence. We haven’t really done anything.” Alabama has won three straight in the series and is 4-0 at home against the Tigers. Missouri has not won on an opponent’s home court since posting a victory at Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2014.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-11, 0-4 SEC): The Tigers have a new go-to guy in forward Jordan Barnett (12.7 points, 7.1 rebounds), who has averaged 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds in five games since moving into the starting lineup. Barnett and Kevin Puryear (11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds) give the Tigers two solid post options, while point guard Terrence Phillips (9.5 points, 4.4 assists) has turned it up in conference play, averaging 14.3 points and five assists while coming off the bench. Missouri struggles with poor shot selection, however, and has shot better than 40 percent just twice in its last 11 games.

ABOUT ALABAMA (10-6, 3-1): Johnson relies on a deep bench, as 10 players average double-digit minutes - with only one putting up double figures in points. Freshman forward Braxton Key (10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds) leads a group of seven players who put up at least 6.3 points per game, while redshirt freshman guard Dazon Ingram (9.6 points, 3.9 assists) is the team’s No. 2 scorer. Guard Corban Collins (8.4 points) and swingman Riley Norris (7.9) combined for 44 points against LSU.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama is 9-0 when holding teams to fewer than 62 points but 1-6 when allowing more than that amount.

2. Missouri shot 52.2 percent in the second half of its 92-73 loss at Arkansas on Saturday, marking just the fourth time this season it has shot 50 percent or better after halftime.

3. The Crimson Tide lead the SEC in rebounding margin during league play, grabbing 42.8 boards per game while allowing an average of 32.

PREDICTION: Alabama 74, Missouri 65