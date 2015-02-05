Alabama 62, Missouri 49: Levi Randolph scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half as the host Crimson Tide sent the Tigers to their eighth straight loss.

Retin Obasohan contributed 12 points as well as game highs of eight rebounds and four steals for Alabama (14-8, 4-5 SEC), which held Missouri to 32.1 percent from the floor en route to its second victory in its last seven contests. Shannon Hale added 10 points for the Crimson Tide, who enjoyed a 15-point advantage from the foul line.

Keanau Post went 4-for-6 from the floor and finished with 11 points for Missouri (7-15, 1-8), which went 4-of-23 beyond the arc and matched its longest losing streak since 1973-74. Keith Shamburger handed out a season-high 11 assists, while leading scorer Johnathan Williams III had seven points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who saw their starting five – excluding Post – combine to shoot 8-of-37.

Alabama used an early 14-4 spurt to reverse a five-point deficit and refused to give up the lead for the remainder of a low-scoring first half, but a late first-half dunk by Jakeenan Gant and early second-half 3-pointer from Namon Wright allowed Missouri to pull ahead 27-26. After Post hit a free throw to tie the game moments later, the Crimson Tide got seven consecutive points from Randolph to cap an 11-2 surge and build a nine-point edge with 13½ minutes left.

Wes Clark countered with a 3-pointer and Post added a three-point play to trim the Tigers’ deficit to 39-36 with 11:13 to go, but Obasohan and Randolph combined for Alabama’s next nine points as the Crimson Tide’s advantage swelled to 10 with eight minutes left. Missouri twice closed within seven points thereafter, but Alabama closed it out at the foul line, draining 11 free throws over the final five minutes – including seven from Obasohan and Randolph.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randolph, who scored a career-high 33 points in Alabama’s 80-73 win in the teams’ last meeting Jan. 18, 2014, is averaging 26.5 points in two career home games against Missouri. … The Tigers have failed to top 60 points in each of their last seven games and are averaging 53.3 during their losing streak. … G Ricky Tarrant – the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer – missed his second straight game with a right leg injury.