Alabama 80, Missouri 71

Sophomore forward Riley Norris scored 18 points and senior guard Retin Obasohan added 16 as Alabama cruised to an 80-71 victory over Missouri in Southeastern Conference play at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Sophomore guard Justin Coleman had 14 points to help the Crimson Tide (13-9, 4-6) win for the third time in four games. Senior guard Arthur Edwards and junior forward Jimmie Taylor scored 11 points apiece.

Freshman forward Kevin Puryear scored a season-best 22 points to pace the Tigers (8-15, 1-9), who lost their eighth consecutive contest. Senior forward Ryan Rosburg added 17 points as Missouri fell to 0-7 on the road this season.

The Tigers have lost 22 straight road games since defeating Arkansas 75-71 on Jan. 28, 2014.

The score was tied at 16 nine minutes into the game when the Crimson Tide began pulling away. Obasohan drained a 3-pointer and jumper to start an 8-0 run and Norris later hit two free throws to give Alabama a 31-18 edge with 6:29 left in the half.

The Crimson Tide led 40-28 at the break and the margin was again 12 points after Rosburg converted a three-point play for the Tigers. Alabama responded with a 9-5 run and Obasohan’s layup made it 57-41 with 11:44 left.

Puryear made two free throws to get Missouri back within 14 before the Crimson Tide rattled off 10 straight to make it 67-43 with 9:28 remaining. The Tigers didn’t quit and used a 13-2 burst to cut their deficit to seven in the final half-minute before Alabama prevailed.

Missouri played without sophomore forward Jakeenan Gant and junior forward Russell Woods. The two players were suspended for one game on Friday after receiving citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.