Preview: Missouri vs. Arizona

Arizona will try to run its regular-season non-conference winning streak to 31 games—the longest in the nation—when the No. 2 Wildcats meet Missouri in an opening-round game Monday at the Maui Invitational. The Tigers will need to be efficient in their half-court sets, as Arizona has allowed just four fast-break points this season. Team rebounding will also be key for Missouri, as five players for the Wildcats average at least five rebounds.

Arizona forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been steady so far, scoring between 14 and 19 points in each of the first three games and making at least half his shots in each contest. He received national attention for his dunk Friday night on UC Irvine 7-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye, the tallest college basketball player in the nation. The player the Wildcats will likely depend on most this season is forward Brandon Ashley, who looks to be fully recovered from a broken foot that required season-ending surgery last February.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-1): The Tigers will need to continue the hot shooting they displayed in the second half Wednesday against Oral Roberts, shooting 8-for-9 from 3-point range in that stretch to help finish off the 78-64 victory. Wes Clark has been off to a sizzling start for Missouri, scoring between 13 and 16 points in each of the first three games with six steals in the season opener against Missouri-Kansas City and nine assists against Oral Roberts. The biggest surprise has been 6-6 freshman wing Montaque Gill-Caesar, who’s averaging a team-high 16.3 points, though shooting just 38.3 percent from the floor.

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-0): The Wildcats have not only been tough to score on in transition, but they’ve done a good job forcing turnovers and collecting rebounds. T.J. McConnell is averaging four steals a game so far and throw in a +8.7 rebounding advantage and Arizona has displayed few weak spots on defense. The Wildcats are definitely following in the same tracks as last season’s squad, which finished sixth in the nation in scoring defense at 58.6 points a game.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has not allowed more than 75 points in its last 48 games.

2. Missouri has three players who average more than 30 minutes a game this season while Arizona has none.

3. Clark averaged 4.1 points for the Tigers last season with just one game in double figures.

PREDICTION: Arizona 89, Missouri 60