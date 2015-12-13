Preview: Missouri at Arizona

Arizona’s depth could be tested even more Sunday night, when the No. 12 Wildcats host Missouri in a nonconference game. Already without two key players due to serious leg injuries, Arizona cringed as starting point guard Kadeem Allen went to the floor with a non-contact ankle injury during Wednesday’s victory against Fresno State, though the prognosis isn’t as dire as initially expected.

The Wildcats have a capable replacement in Parker Jackson-Cartwright should Allen miss any time, but there’s little help at point guard beyond that. Arizona already saw highly touted freshman forward Ray Smith go down with a season-ending knee injury about a month before the start of the season, and 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski is possibly out until the middle of next month with a stress fracture in his foot, putting a lot of pressure on seniors Gabe York and Ryan Anderson to carry the offensive load. As far as this game, the Wildcats are fortunate to be playing an inferior Missouri team that’s not much better than last season’s 9-23 squad, though the Tigers are riding a three-game win streak. The brightest spot has been 6-foot-7 freshman forward Kevin Puryear, who’s averaging a team-high 14.1 points while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-3): Puryear is considered undersized for the type of player he is, one that works best from about 15 feet in, and fellow starting forward Jakeenan Gant averages 2.6 rebounds, leaving the Tigers vulnerable on the boards. Another newcomer to watch is freshman point guard Terrence Phillips, the half brother of NBA player Brandon Jennings, who’s averaging 10 points and 3.1 assists while shooting a healthy 53.7 percent from the floor. Phillips hails from the prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and played a year in Rome in 2008 while Jennings played overseas in preparation for the NBA Draft.

ABOUT ARIZONA (8-1): The Wildcats have a freshman who’s also coming of age in 6-4 guard Allonzo Trier, who scored a season-high 27 points against Fresno State, shooting 8-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-5 from 3-point distance. Trier’s shooting a whopping 73.1 percent from the field in the last three games while averaging 18 points. The players who need to take advantage of Missouri’s lack of size is 7-footer Dusan Ristic, 6-10 Chance Comanche and 6-9 Mark Tollefsen.

TIP-INS

1. Trier’s 27 points were the most by an Arizona freshman since Derrick Williams scored 28 against UNLV on Dec. 2, 2009.

2. The Wildcats haven’t played on the road since Dec. 5 at Gonzaga and won’t leave the state again until playing at UCLA in a Pac-12 game Jan. 7.

3. Missouri is trying to win four straight games for the first time since starting 10-0 in the 2013-14 season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, Missouri 70