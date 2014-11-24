No. 4 Arizona 72, Missouri 53: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Brandon Ashley scored 15 points apiece as the Wildcats pulled away in the second half to win their opener at the Maui Invitational.

Stanley Johnson contributed 14 points for Arizona, which plays Kansas State in Tuesday’s semifinals. Kaleb Tarczewski pitched in with eight rebounds and T.J. McConnell finished with nine assists for the Wildcats (4-0).

Montaque Gill-Caesar scored 13 points to lead the Tigers (2-2), who finished with 17 turnovers compared to seven assists. Johnathan Williams III and Keith Shamburger scored 11 points apiece but Wes Clark, who reached double figures in the first three games of the season, was held to three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Missouri, which meets Purdue in Tuesday’s consolation round.

The Wildcats missed their first eight tries from 3-point range before Johnson sank one with 2:57 left in the first half to break a 21-21 tie. That was the start of an 11-4 run to end the half, which gave Arizona a 32-25 lead at the break.

Hollis-Jefferson started the second half in place of shooting guard Gabe York, who missed all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half, and scored five points on the first two possessions to give the Wildcats their first double-digit lead at 37-25. The Tigers cut the deficit back to nine five different times but couldn’t get over that hump and the Wildcats finished them off with a 12-3 run that put them up by 18 with 5:35 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona ran its regular-season non-conference winning streak to 31 games - the longest in the nation. ... The Wildcats have not allowed more than 75 points in their last 49 games. ... McConnell, who came in tied for fourth in the nation with four steals per game, finished with three of Arizona’s 10 steals.