No. 13 Arizona 88, Missouri 52

Arizona forward Mark Tollefsen scored 17 points and guard Gabe York had 16 to lead a balanced offensive effort as the 13th-ranked Wildcats started fast and never let up in routing Missouri 88-52 Sunday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona (9-1) was too big for the Tigers inside and hounded Missouri into making just 2 of 14 shots from 3-point range.

York was more productive all by himself, making 3 of 4 attempts from behind the arc. In all, six other Wildcats reached double-figure points, including guard Allonzo Trier (15), forward Ryan Anderson (14), center Dusan Ristic (12) and guard Justin Simon (10).

Arizona, which extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 44 games, scored the first seven points and was never challenged. The Wildcats led 42-23 at halftime and expanded to lead to 39 late in the second half.

Missouri (5-4) was led in scoring by guard Namon Wright, who had nine points. Guard Wes Clark and forward Jakeenan Gant each had eight.

Arizona played its fifth game without starting senior center Kaleb Tarczewski, expected to be out until at least the start of conference season -- Jan. 3 at Arizona State -- because of an ankle injury. The Wildcats were also without rotational guard Elliott Pitts for the second consecutive game. His absence was explained by coach Sean Miller last week as “personal issues.”