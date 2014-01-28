Preview: Missouri at Arkansas

Missouri boasts the highest-scoring trio in the SEC, but is struggling on the road in conference play. The Tigers look to snap a two-game road slide when they visit Arkansas on Tuesday. The Razorbacks are tough in their own building, taking Florida to overtime before knocking off Kentucky and then snapping a two-game slide over the weekend with an 86-67 demolition of Auburn at home.

Arkansas guard Rashad Madden put up a career-high 24 points Saturday and will try to keep up with Missouri’s Jabari Brown, Jordan Clarkson and Earnest Ross. That trio is averaging a combined 52.3 points and had 60 in Saturday’s 82-74 victory over South Carolina, during which the Tigers handed out a season-high 18 assists. “We have three guys that can really score the ball,” Missouri coach Frank Haith told reporters. “It takes time to tell those guys to share the ball with each other.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI (15-4, 3-3 SEC): The Tigers rank near the bottom of Division I with an average of 10.7 assists and Haith sees sharing the ball as a way his team can improve. “We have to keep coaching them,” he said. “It’s not just the passer’s willingness to pass the ball. It’s also the guys moving without the ball. I think when we emphasize that on film, we do a better job of moving around instead of watching the ball.” Missouri got 28 points from Brown at LSU on Jan. 21 but totaled just seven assists in the 77-71 setback.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (13-6, 2-4): Madden is averaging 17.3 points in six SEC games but the key to Tuesday’s game could be forward Bobby Portis, who figures to have an advantage on the inside. The 6-10 freshman is averaging 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the Razorbacks’ two SEC wins but 7.8 points and 6.3 boards in the four losses. Arkansas is not afraid to share the ball and leads the SEC with an average of 16.2 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The Razorbacks lead the SEC in scoring average at 82.7 points while Missouri sits fifth (74.8).

2. Arkansas leads the SEC in turnover margin - plus-6.37 - while the Tigers sit 12th at minus-1.32.

3. Brown is averaging 24.5 points on 62 percent shooting over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 86, Missouri 81