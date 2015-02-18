Preview: Missouri at Arkansas

Arkansas is the SEC’s hottest team outsideof Lexington, Ky., having won seven of its last eight games to move into solepossession of second place behind undefeated and top-ranked Kentucky. Missouri,meanwhile, is headed the opposite direction having lost 11 straight – the program’slongest losing skid in 48 years. Still, the No. 17 Razorbacks insist they’re notlooking past Wednesday’s home date with the struggling Tigers, a team they edged61-60 on Jan. 24 in Columbia.

“They’re going to be a team that comes in here with nothing to loseand everything to gain,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said earlier this week athis weekly news conference. “When we played at their place, we were fortunateto escape with the win. I expect to get their best shot.” The Razorbacksescaped with the one-point road win in the first meeting when Missourisophomore guard Wes Clark, the Tigers’ second-leading scorer and a 74.5-percentfree-throw shooter, missed two free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-18, 1-11 SEC): Adding injury toinsult, the Tigers lost Clark to a season-ending dislocated elbow in last week’s65-60 loss to South Carolina, and followed with a 77-74 home setbackSaturday against Mississippi State. “It’s been a tough on me, just because I‘m not used to this,”Missouri coach Kim Anderson told the media earlier this week. “We have a lot of work to do to get this program back to where it has been,and the only way to do it is to roll your sleeves up and go to work.”Jonathan Williams III, who scored a career-high 27 points Saturday, is averaging 12.6 points but is the only active playeraveraging double figures on the squad, which ranks at or near the bottom ofthe SEC in scoring (61.8 points), field-goal percentage (40.8), rebound margin(minus-2.7) and scoring defense (68.7 points).

ABOUT ARKANSAS (20-5, 9-3): Manuale Watkins’jumper Saturday gave the Razorbacks a 71-70 victory at Mississippi – the team’sfifth conference win by five or fewer points. Arkansas ranks in the top 11nationally in scoring (79.9), assists (17.1) and turnover margin (4.2) and issecond to Kentucky in the conference with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game.Among SEC players, only Auburn’s KT Harrell (17.8 points) owns a higher scoringaverage than Arkansas Bobby Portis (17.7), who also is pacing the team andranks fourth in the conference with 8.6 rebounds while Michael Qualls isaveraging 15.3 points and Rashad Madden is averaging 9.8 points and 4.9assists.

TIP-INS

1. The series is tied at 21, but Missourihas won three of the five SEC meetings.

2. Arkansas is 20-5 overall and 9-3 in the SECfor the first time since 1997-98.

3. Tigers’ freshmen Montaque Gill-Caesar andNamon Wright both returned from two-game suspensions to see action off thebench Saturday against Mississippi State, but fellow freshman Tramaine Isabellremained suspended for a fifth straight contest.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 77, Missouri 65