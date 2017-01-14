Preview: Missouri at Arkansas

After a disappointing start to SEC play, Arkansas will be eager to welcome struggling Missouri to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. The Razorbacks are looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Tigers have dropped seven straight and are winless since Dec. 6.

Arkansas hopes to bounce back from a frustrating 84-78 home loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday – the Razorbacks’ second straight home defeat to start SEC play. “We’ve got to get this right,” Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs told reporters. “We all know what we want to do, and we need to come together as a team and make it happen. We’ve got 14 conference games left, and we’ve got to make the best out of every single one of those.” Missouri has dropped its first three SEC games by a combined 21 points after leading at halftime in each, including a 77-72 home loss to Auburn on Tuesday. Arkansas coach Mike Anderson, who guided Missouri from 2006-11, is 5-3 against his former team - including four straight wins.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-10, 0-3 SEC): Forward Jordan Barnett (12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds) has established himself as one of the Tigers’ top players since becoming eligible in December, as the Texas transfer has averaged 17 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last four games. Barnett and Kevin Puryear (11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds) give the Tigers a formidable post duo, but their guards continue to exhibit questionable shot selection, as Missouri is shooting 22.2 percent from 3-point range in SEC play. Point guard Terrence Phillips (9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists) has responded well to his new reserve role, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while coming off the bench in the last three games.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (12-4, 1-3): The Razorbacks feed off their defensive pressure, which should be able to take advantage of a young Missouri backcourt. Hannahs (14.1 points) and backcourt mate Daryl Macon (13.7) lead four players who average double digits in scoring, but the Razorbacks possess seven who score at least 5.8 points. Big man Moses Kingsley (11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks) is a game-changer at both ends of the floor and averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and three blocks in two games against the Tigers last season.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has scored at least 70 points in every game this season, while Missouri is 0-8 when allowing 70 or more.

2. Missouri has averaged 4.7 more turnovers in the second half of SEC games than in the first.

3. The Razorbacks lead the SEC in free-throw percentage (77 percent) and average 19 made foul shots.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 85, Missouri 72