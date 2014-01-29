(Updated: REMOVES extra space between “in four” second sentence third graph)

Missouri 75, Arkansas 71: Earnest Ross nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with 24 points and six rebounds as the visiting Tigers fought off a late charge from the Razorbacks.

Ross went 7-of-12 from the field and 8-of-8 from the line, including a pair of free throws that made it a two-possession game with just under a minute left as Missouri (16-4, 4-3 SEC) won for the third time in four games. Jabari Brown added 24 points and Jordan Clarkson collected 11 points and six assists for the Tigers.

Rashad Madden scored 20 points and Michael Qualls added 16 off the bench for Arkansas (13-7, 2-5). Bobby Portis contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for the Razorbacks, who fell for the third time in four games.

Brown scored on two straight trips to give Missouri a 64-61 edge but Madden responded by spinning through the lane and drawing contact before converting the tying three-point play. Ross grabbed an offensive rebound to keep the ensuing possession alive and drained a 3-pointer from the right corner to take back the lead for good with just over a minute to play.

The Tigers led by as much as 11 points in the first half but Arkansas stayed in the game by getting hot from the 3-point line and headed into the break down 36-34 when Coty Clarke buried a 3-pointer shortly before the buzzer. Ross nailed a 3-pointer and Brown followed with two more from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions to push the Tigers ahead 56-46 midway through the second half before a 12-2 run knotted it at 58.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas fell to 45-6 at home under coach Mike Anderson. … The Tigers dominated the glass 42-26, led by Johnathan Williams III’s 12 rebounds. … Brown reached the 20-point plateau for the fifth straight game.