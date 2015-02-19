No. 18 Arkansas hands Missouri 12th straight loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas made the most of its misses Wednesday night.

The No. 18 Razorbacks shot 47 percent and scored 22 second-chance points, beating the Missouri Tigers 84-69 in a Southeastern Conference clash at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (21-5, 10-3 SEC) turned 20 Missouri turnovers into 18 points, hit 10 3-pointers and used a series of big runs to beat the Tigers and continue its best stretch since the 1997-98 season and maintain sole possession of second place in the league behind No. 1 Kentucky.

The loss was the 12th consecutive for Missouri (7-19, 1-12), matching the longest losing streak in school history, set in the 1965-66 season.

Junior guard Michael Qualls led the Razorbacks with 21 points, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Bobby Portis added 16 points on 8 of 12 shooting and had nine rebounds and freshman guard Anton Beard scored 13.

”We had some size and have several guys who can really attack the basket and get after the ball,“ Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said of the second-chance points. ”We were much quicker to the ball, especially in the second half.

“We really tried to make Missouri uncomfortable.”

Arkansas quickly turned an eight-point halftime lead into a runaway early in the second half against the younger, inexperienced Tigers. The Razorbacks hit four 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the second half, including a pair from Qualls, and led by as many as 18.

“I felt like the first four minutes of the second half would decide the game and it did. It decided it the wrong way,” Missouri Coach Kim Anderson said. “They just destroyed us on second-chance points.”

Missouri, however, scored on six consecutive possessions midway through the second half and was within 12 with 11:50 remaining.

That’s when Arkansas’ defense got stingy again, holding the Tigers without a field goal during a five-minute stretch. Portis scored twice during the stretch, a 10-2 Arkansas run, and the Razorbacks led 71-53 with 8:05 remaining.

“When they get their press going and the crowd going, they’re certainly a good team, but they’re even better,” Kim Anderson said of the Razorbacks’ second-half run. “I just thought they rattled us tonight. We hung around, but gave away too many possessions and just couldn’t control them from getting the ball to the basket.”

Which was all part of the plan, Qualls said.

“What we want to do is keep putting pressure on you,” Qualls said. “You’ll be able to handle that pressure for 20, 30, 35 minutes, but that last five to 10 minutes, it’ll get tough. That’s when we want to run away with the game.”

Sophomore forward Johnathan Williams and freshman guard Tramaine Isabell each scored 13 to lead Missouri, which was 6 of 17 from 3-point range. Freshman forward Jakeenan Gant and freshman guard Montaque Gill-Caesar each added 11.

Missouri went seven minutes without scoring in the first half and Arkansas took advantage, using a 15-0 run to help it build a 37-29 halftime lead.

The Razorbacks forced eight turnovers during the big run and forced 14 for the first half.

“We were getting rushed,” Gill-Caesar said. “We were playing too fast and their pressure really scared us at first. We’re young and really don’t know how to deal with pressure like that. It hit us hard.”

Missouri shot 44 percent (11 of 25) in the first half, slightly better than Arkansas’ 43 percent (12 of 28).

Arkansas held an 11-2 advantage in second-chance points in the first half.

NOTES: Arkansas honored two-time All-American and 1994 Final Four MVP Corliss Williamson at halftime with the raising of his jersey to the rafters at Bud Walton Arena. ... The Tigers’ freshmen and sophomores have played 64.4 percent of the team’s minutes through 25 games. ... Arkansas senior G Rashad Madden became the 36th player in school history to score 1,000 points, reaching that feat in Saturday’s victory at Ole Miss. ... Wednesday’s victory put Arkansas ahead in the all-time series against Missouri 25-24. ... Arkansas has now won 27 consecutive while leading at the half. ... The Razorbacks are now 17-0 when forcing at least 15 turnovers.