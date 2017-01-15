Arkansas breezes past Missouri

Daryl Macon had 17 points and six assists to help Arkansas beat Missouri 92-73 in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Dusty Hannahs scored 16 points for Arkansas (13-4, 2-3 SEC). Jaylen Barford had 13 points and seven rebounds, Anton Beard scored 11 points, and Moses Kingsley had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Barnett had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for Missouri (5-11, 0-4). Jordan Geist and Terrence Phillips scored 13 points apiece and Kevin Puryear added 11.

Arkansas led by one point after K.J. Walton made a 3-pointer for Missouri five minutes into the first half, but the Razorbacks began to pull away. They staged a 9-2 run to go up 18-10 on two free throws by Beard and took a 22-12 lead on a dunk by Macon.

The Tigers got within six on several occasions midway through the half, but a basket by Barford sparked a 17-2 run that put the Razorbacks up 44-23.

Missouri outscored Arkansas 11-4 to end the half, but the Razorbacks still carried a 50-36 lead into the locker room at the break.

Arkansas went up by 20 early in the second half and opened a 61-39 lead on two free throws by Hannahs. Missouri mounted a 13-3 run to cut the deficit to 12 on a layup by Geist, but the Razorbacks quickly pushed the lead back to 21.

The Tigers battled back once more to get within 11 on a basket by Puryear with just under six minutes remaining but couldn't get any closer.

Arkansas shot 55.9 percent from the floor and was 10 of 23 from 3-point range. Missouri shot just 38.6 percent from the field and was 9 of 26 from beyond the arc.