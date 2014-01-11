Preview: Missouri at Auburn

Missouri went into its second season of Southeastern Conference play riding high, but the 21st-ranked Tigers need a win at Auburn on Saturday to avoid a devastating 0-2 start to the league slate. Missouri had its 26-game home winning streak snapped with a stunning 70-64 overtime loss to Georgia. Auburn is in the same boat as it opened conference play with a downer, losing 65-62 at Mississippi despite Rebels star Marshall Henderson’s suspension.

Missouri had just one setback entering league play - a one-point loss to Illinois at a neutral site - but it fell behind Georgia early and never was able to take control. “The guys will tell you the word I hate - I hate ‘cool,’ ” Missouri coach Frank Haith told reporters. “We were really too cool, and I don’t like cool. Cool will get you beat, and cool got us beat.” Auburn had a four-game winning streak going into its SEC schedule, including victories over Boston College and Clemson, but it committed 18 turnovers and didn’t defend the perimeter well against the Rebels.TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI (12-2, 0-1 SEC): Guards Jordan Clarkson (18.8 points) and Jabari Brown (18.4) are the second-highest scoring tandem in the SEC behind Auburn’s duo of Chris Denson and KT Harrell, but Clarkson endured a rough night against Georgia. Both Clarkson and Brown have scored in double figures in each of Missouri’s 14 games; no Tiger has done so in the first 15 contests of a season since Kareem Rush started the 2000-01 campaign with a string of 21 straight double-digit efforts. The Tigers also get strong production from Auburn transfer Earnest Ross (14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds), who rounds out a trio of 6-5 guards who can score - a major matchup problem for opponents.

ABOUT AUBURN (8-4, 0-1): Denson (19.8 points) leads the SEC in scoring and Harrell (18.7) isn’t far behind. The Tigers’ scoring drops off considerably after that, though, and the lack of depth was apparent with Harrell in early foul trouble against the Rebels. Auburn might have an edge inside with seniors Allen Payne (6.9 points. 6.5 rebounds) and 7-footer Asauhn Dixon-Tatum (6.3, six, 2.17 blocks), whose shot-blocking prowess will make Missouri’s guards think twice before driving to the basket.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri won its only true road game so far this season, 68-64 at North Carolina State, and is looking to claim its first two road contests of the campaign for the first time since 2003-04.

2. Auburn has blocked 27 shots over its last three games.

3. Missouri is 15-2 under Haith in games following a loss.

PREDICTION: Missouri 67, Auburn 62