Preview: Missouri at Auburn

Missouri will ride a little momentum - and some good fortunes - into Saturday’s trip to Auburn. Missouri has won back-to-back games after consecutive losses to Illinois and Oklahoma State by a combined five points. “I‘m just happy these guys can realize what hard word does,” first-year coach Kim Anderson said after Thursday’s overtime win against LSU. “These guys prepared themselves (in practice) and they’ve been pretty good the past couple of weeks. Thankfully now they do realize that if they prepare themselves, they’ll have success.”

Johnathan Williams III has emerged as a big-time player for Missouri and may give smaller Auburn fits. But the Tigers have their own strong inside presence as junior Cinmeon Bowers averages a double-double and leads the SEC in rebounding. Bowers had scored in double figures in six straight games before a seven-point performance in Tuesday’s loss at Vanderbilt.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-7, 1-0 SEC): Williams, a 6-9 sophomore, has recorded back-to-back double-doubles and leads the Tigers with averages of 14 points and 7.1 rebounds. Keanau Post, a 6-11 senior, has recorded 19 points and 17 boards in his last two games after putting up 20 and 20 in his first 10 games. Keith Shamburger (8.3 points) and Wes Clark (8.9) lead the Tigers’ thin backcourt.

ABOUT AUBURN (8-6, 0-1): Bowers averages 13.2 points and has a league-best eight double-doubles. “Some coaches would be so satisfied with that they would not even begin to try to want more,” first-year coach Bruce Pearl said at Friday’s press conference. “I want more. I have very high expectations for him. We would be lost without him.” Guards KT Harrell (17.2 points) and Antonie Mason (15.5) lead in scoring for the Tigers, who have recorded double-digit steals in five straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri freshman G Montaque Gill-Caesar - the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 11.5 points - did not play against LSU due to a sore back and is questionable for Saturday.

2. Auburn PG Malcolm Canada has 22 assists and six turnovers in his last six games.

3. Mason missed six games with an ankle injury and the Tigers averaged 11.7 points fewer without him.

PREDICTION: Auburn 65, Missouri 60