Preview: Missouri vs. Auburn

Just four days after they met in the regular-season finale, 14th-seeded Missouri and 11th-seeded Auburn square off again Wednesday in the opening round of the SEC tournament in Nashville. Auburn claimed an 89-78 home victory over Missouri on Saturday to set up the rematch, with the winner advancing to face sixth-seeded Ole Miss on Thursday.

Kim Anderson will step down following the tournament, Missouri announced on Sunday. Anderson learned his fate prior to an 80-77 loss at Ole Miss on Feb. 25 and coached the final three games of the regular season with the knowledge that his three years at the helm of his alma mater were drawing to a close. “One thing I would never wish on anybody is to try to coach a basketball team after you knew you weren’t going to be coming back,” Anderson told reporters. “It’s hard to concentrate on what you’re doing, but I actually think we did a good job.” Anderson will try to extend his time at Missouri by at least another day by avenging Saturday’s loss to Auburn, which has dropped five of its last seven games but dominated Missouri inside in the last meeting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-23): The Tigers have been an anemic 3-point shooting team all season, but they hit a season-high 13 from beyond the arc – on a school-record 38 attempts – at Auburn on Saturday. Missouri has three players who average double digits in points – Jordan Barnett (12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds), Kevin Puryear (11, six) and Terrence Phillips (10.5, 4.4 assists) – but the supporting cast has been inconsistent. Puryear led the way with 19 points Saturday after going 1-for-10 for four in a 77-72 home loss to Auburn on Jan. 10.

ABOUT AUBURN (18-13): Perhaps the Tigers’ biggest question mark in the postseason is how their bevy of freshman stars will perform on the big stage. Guards Mustapha Heron (15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds) and Jared Harper (11.5 points), forward Danjel Purifoy (11.4) and center Austin Wiley (8.8) – all freshmen – are the top four scorers for Bruce Pearl’s team. Heron has given Missouri fits, averaging 18 points in the two meetings this season.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn has made 278 3-pointers this season and needs nine to match the school record set in 1995-96.

2. Missouri is 0-15 when it attempts fewer free throws than its opponent and 1-17 when it loses the rebounding battle.

3. Auburn is 11-4 in games decided by eight points or fewer, while Missouri is 3-9 in such contests.

PREDICTION: Auburn 73, Missouri 70