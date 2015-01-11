FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auburn 85, Missouri 79
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 11, 2015 / 2:43 AM / 3 years ago

Auburn 85, Missouri 79

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS lede and graph 2)

Auburn 85, Missouri 79: Cinmeon Bowers recorded 20 points and 14 rebounds for his ninth double-double to power the Tigers to a win against visiting Missouri.

Bowers made 11-of-18 free throws while KT Harrell hit all three of his 3-pointer attempts and scored 14 points for Auburn (9-6, 1-1 SEC). K.C. Ross-Miller added 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Keith Shamburger hit 5-of-9 from the arc and led Missouri (7-8, 1-1 SEC) with 21 points. Wes Clark added 16 points and Tramaine Isabell contributed 12 off the bench.

Jordon Granger, Bowers and Harrell hit 3-pointers during a 13-2 run to give Auburn an early 14-8 lead and Ross-Miller’s 3 made it 30-22 with less than eight minutes left in the first half. Shamburger hit consecutive 3s to keep Missouri close and capped an 18-3 run - spanning the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second - with another 3-pointer to give Missouri a 49-41 lead.

Missouri held off one Auburn rally - regaining a six-point lead after it was tied at 57 with less than 12 minutes left - but Auburn used a 17-4 run to gain control with less than four minutes to play. Tahj Shamsid-Deen had eight points during the run and Harrell added a 3-pointer while Missouri went more than three minutes without scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri hit 10-of-27 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 79 points while Auburn hit 10-of-19 from the arc. ... Shamsid-Deen and Malcolm Canada each finished with 10 points off the bench for Auburn. ... Auburn forced 14 turnovers, including nine by way of steals.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.