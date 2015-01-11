(Updated: RECASTS lede and graph 2)

Auburn 85, Missouri 79: Cinmeon Bowers recorded 20 points and 14 rebounds for his ninth double-double to power the Tigers to a win against visiting Missouri.

Bowers made 11-of-18 free throws while KT Harrell hit all three of his 3-pointer attempts and scored 14 points for Auburn (9-6, 1-1 SEC). K.C. Ross-Miller added 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Keith Shamburger hit 5-of-9 from the arc and led Missouri (7-8, 1-1 SEC) with 21 points. Wes Clark added 16 points and Tramaine Isabell contributed 12 off the bench.

Jordon Granger, Bowers and Harrell hit 3-pointers during a 13-2 run to give Auburn an early 14-8 lead and Ross-Miller’s 3 made it 30-22 with less than eight minutes left in the first half. Shamburger hit consecutive 3s to keep Missouri close and capped an 18-3 run - spanning the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second - with another 3-pointer to give Missouri a 49-41 lead.

Missouri held off one Auburn rally - regaining a six-point lead after it was tied at 57 with less than 12 minutes left - but Auburn used a 17-4 run to gain control with less than four minutes to play. Tahj Shamsid-Deen had eight points during the run and Harrell added a 3-pointer while Missouri went more than three minutes without scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri hit 10-of-27 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 79 points while Auburn hit 10-of-19 from the arc. ... Shamsid-Deen and Malcolm Canada each finished with 10 points off the bench for Auburn. ... Auburn forced 14 turnovers, including nine by way of steals.