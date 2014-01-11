Missouri hangs on against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. -- In a game with the highest-scoring backcourts in the SEC, No. 21 Missouri edged Auburn 70-68 on Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

Auburn guards KT Harrell and Chris Denson entered the game averaging 38.5 points. Missouri’s starting guards, Jordan Clarkson and Jabari Brown, averaged 37.2.

On Saturday, though, Missouri (13-2 overall, 1-1 SEC) clamped down on Denson, the SEC’s leading scorer. Denson scored 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and missed seven of his 10 free throws. Harrell, however, picked up the slack, scoring 27 points to lead all scorers.

Clarkson and Brown combined for 35 points.

With five seconds remaining, Missouri forward Jonathan Wiliams III fouled Denson. Denson made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second. Missouri came up with the rebound, but forward Torren Jones stepped out of bounds, giving the ball back to Auburn with three seconds remaining.

Missouri held on at the end of regulation after freshman guard Wes Clark tipped the ensuing inbounds pass to Brown, ending the game.

“It was a gritty performance,” Missouri coach Frank Haith said. “It wasn’t pretty, but winning is hard and I love how our guys hung together to come out of here with a W.”

In a sloppy, foul-filled game, the turning point for Missouri came on the heels of a technical foul.

Auburn forward Michael Atewe fouled out with 8:12 remaining and the officials whistled him for a technical as he left the court. Missouri shot four free throws, making three, to take a five-point lead. In the next two minutes, Clarkson scored six of his 20 points.

Auburn took its final lead of the game with 1:51 remaining going up 67-66. Neither team made a field goal from that point, but Missouri forward Earnest Ross, an Auburn transfer, hit four free throws to re-gain the lead.

“Coach told me to just knock the free throws down and to be calm and patient,” Ross said. “That’s what I did I just took my time, believed in myself and knocked them down.”

Clarkson said, ”(Ross) was coming back to a school he attended. You heard the boos. I think he quieted them down when he hit those free throws. It was a big win for him.

“You always want to win against a team you used to play. He was more focused. You could see it in his eyes that he was ready to play today on the defensive and offensive end. He finished the game out for us.”

Ross scored 16 points and made all eight of his free throws as Missouri went 31 of 41. Auburn shot 54 percent on 26 free throws. The two teams combined for 51 fouls.

“The little things beat us today,” Harrell said. “Rebounding and making free throws hurt us toward the end of the game.”

Despite shooting 31 percent from the field in the first half, Missouri led Auburn 33-30 at halftime after a late 3-point field goal by Brown.

Missouri’s shooting woes from a surprising 70-64 home loss to Georgia on Wednesday followed the team to Auburn, including a run of 7:08 without a field goal. However, the Tigers showed a renewed effort on the boards and outrebounded Auburn 44-28, including 20-9 on the offensive glass.

Auburn, however, couldn’t capitalize on Missouri’s erratic play as it shot 32 percent from the field. Despite Harrell’s 13 points in the half, no other Auburn player had more than five points. In the second half, Auburn shot 53.6 percent from the field, but Missouri’s edge in free throws helped determine the outcome.

The first half was marred by 28 total fouls by the two teams. Missouri, however, made 15 of 20 free throws and Auburn made 10 of 17.

NOTES: Before Saturday’s tip-off, Auburn announced the indefinite suspension of F Chris Griffin. Griffin, a bench player, averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in seven games this season. ... Missouri F Earnest Ross made his first return trip to Auburn since transferring from the school before the 2011-2012 season. In a home game against Auburn last season, Ross scored 23 points.