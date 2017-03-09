Missouri knocks off Auburn in OT

Kevin Puryear made a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in overtime to give Missouri a dramatic 86-83 victory over Auburn in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Puryear scored 30 points for 14th-seeded Missouri (8-23). Cullen VanLeer scored 16 points, including some clutch 3-pointers. Jordan Geist had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Mustapha Heron posted 15 points and 14 rebounds for 11th-seeded Auburn (18-14). Bryce Brown and Danjel Purifoy scored 13 points apiece. Ronnie Johnson added 11.

Auburn took an 83-80 lead on a free throw by T.J. Dunans with 1:36 to go in the extra session. Missouri tied the game on a 3-pointer by Frankie Hughes, who had forced overtime with a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation. That set the stage for Puryear, who won the game with his 3-pointer in the waning seconds.

Missouri staged separate 9-0 runs to take a 22-15 lead in the first half. Auburn cut Missouri's lead to three on a 3-pointer by Johnson and trailed by one at the break.

A 3-pointer by Brown put Auburn up 38-37 early in the second half. Missouri led 45-42 following a 3-pointer by Geist, but Auburn responded with 7-0 and 6-0 runs to take a 58-51 lead on a jumper by Austin Wiley.

Missouri cut the deficit to two on a pair of free throws by Jordan Barnett with just under 10 minutes to play. Auburn re-established a seven-point lead, but Missouri battled back once more.

A 3-pointer by VanLeer cut the lead to four with 3:06 to play. Missouri got within three on another 3-pointer by VanLeer with 21 seconds to go and tied the game on a 3-pointer by Hughes with three seconds remaining in regulation.