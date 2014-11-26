Preview: Missouri at Chaminade

Chaminade has been pounded on the boards and lit up by the 3-point shot in the first two games of the Maui Invitational. Now it’s up to Missouri to see what it can do against the Silverswords in Wednesday’s seventh-place game. Pittsburgh owned a 51-17 edge in rebounding in their first-round win against Chaminade and BYU came back the next day and sank a school-record 17 3-pointers in an even bigger blowout.

Two players who’d like to get things going for Missouri are guards Wes Clark and Montaque Gill-Caesar, the team’s leading scorers coming into the tournament. Clark reached double figures in scoring in the Tigers’ first three games this season, but is 4-for-16 from the field in the first two games in Maui with more turnovers (six) than field goals. Gill-Caesar has also hit the skids, shooting 3-for-13 over the last two games and did not get to the free-throw line in Tuesday’s loss to Purdue after taking 12 foul shots in the tournament opener against No. 4 Arizona.

TV: 2:30 p.m.ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CHAMINADE (2-2): The Silverswords have posted some memorable wins at the Maui Invitational, most recently against Texas in 2012, but they’re making history for other reasons this week. Kuany Kuany and fellow guard Lee Bailey have reached double figures in scoring in both games, but Chaminade will need some help down low. Frankie Eteuati is the lone starting forward for the Silverswords and the 6-10 senior will have his hands full against 6-9 Johnathan Williams III.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-3): Williams and Keith Shamburger have been the best players for the Tigers this week. Shamburger, a 5-11 guard from Los Angeles, has scored 11 points in both games, while Williams has combined for 25 points, giving him four straight games in double digits. Missouri needs to get more out of its other starting forward position as Ryan Rosburg has more fouls (seven) than points (four) in Maui.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri reserves Deuce Bellow and Namon Wright, who had scored seven points apiece through the first four games, scored eight apiece against Purdue.

2. Shamburger played for Hawaii last season after spending 2011-12 with San Jose State.

3. Rosburg is one of two players for the Tigers who’s from Missouri.

PREDICTION: Missouri 76, Chaminade 67