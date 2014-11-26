Missouri 74, Chaminade 60: Freshman backup guard Namon Wright scored a season-high 21 points as the Tigers took the seventh-place game at the Maui Invitational.

Wright shot 7-for-7 from the field, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range, and fellow freshman Montaque Gill-Caesar added 18 points for Missouri (3-3). Tramaine Isabell made all four of his field-goal attempts and scored nine points off the bench and Ryan Rosburg also had nine points for the Tigers.

Lee Bailey scored 22 points to lead the Silverswords (2-3). Kuany Kuany pitched in 14 points, Kevin Hu had nine and Kiran Shastri added six points and a team-high seven rebounds for Chaminade.

Missouri scored the first nine points before the Silverswords got on the board with 15:24 left in the first half. The Tigers expanded their first-half lead to as much as 18 on a couple occasions before settling for a 38-28 lead into the break.

Chaminade stayed within striking distance in the second half and got as close as 57-50 on two free throws by Hu with 7:34 remaining. Gill-Caesar came right back with a 3-pointer to put the advantage back at double digits and that’s where it remained.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri G Keith Shamburger, a former Hawaii player who scored 11 points in each of the first two games of the tournament, missed all six of his shots and Wes Clark, who averaged 14.3 points the first three games of the season, combined for 12 points on 4-for-23 shooting in the tournament. ... Wright combined for seven points in the first four games of the season but scored 29 in the last two. ... Chaminade was outrebounded 142-82 for the three-game tournament.