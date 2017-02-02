Preview: Missouri at Florida

No. 24 Florida looks to keep pace in the SEC race when it hosts struggling Missouri on Thursday. The Gators are one game behind Kentucky and South Carolina in the conference standings, while the Tigers are winless in league play and have lost 12 straight overall.

The Gators are coming off consecutive lopsided road wins, as they pounded LSU 106-71 before slamming Oklahoma 82-58 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The biggest concern for Florida might be looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown with Kentucky, but coach Mike White insists he won’t allow that. "They are not going to overlook Thursday, or they are going to be sitting by me," White told reporters. "We’re going to find five guys that are really excited to play Missouri. … If I hear 'Kentucky' from one of our players, they may not play." Missouri has been especially woeful on the road, losing all four of its contests this season to extend its losing streak on opponents' home courts to 30 games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-15, 0-8 SEC): The Tigers haven’t won since Dec. 6, but they played No. 20 South Carolina tight on Saturday before falling 63-53. Missouri is much-improved defensively but has struggled to find consistency at the offensive end, where Kevin Puryear (11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Jordan Barnett (11.5, 6.6) are the only players averaging double digits in points. Reserve guard Terrence Phillips (9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists) leads the SEC in assists per game during league play (5.5) while Russell Woods, who scored a career-high 18 points against South Carolina, has averaged 11 and six rebounds over his last four contests.

ABOUT FLORIDA (16-5, 6-2): The Gators have only three players averaging double digits in points, but eight score at least five per game, and everyone was hot during the recent road trip. KeVaughn Allen (13.6 points) is the team’s leading scorer, while reserve guard Canyon Barry (12.6) and Devin Robinson (12, 5.5 rebounds) also put up double figures. Point guard Kasey Hill (9.3 points, 4.9 assists) does an excellent job of running the offense, helping the Gators lead the SEC and rank ninth nationally in turnover margin (plus-4.4).

TIP-INS

1. Florida has not allowed a team to reach its season scoring average in regulation. Missouri averages 69.4 points.

2. Missouri is among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation at 27.9 percent, including a 1-of-17 performance against the Gamecocks.

3. The Gators have forced at least 18 turnovers four times in SEC play.

PREDICTION: Florida 83, Missouri 67