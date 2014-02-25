Preview: Missouri at Georgia

The middle of the SoutheasternConference standings is a jumbled mess, with seven teams tied forfourth in the league standings at 7-7. Unfortunately for Missouri, anupset loss to Alabama on Saturday put the Tigers in that group,instead of a game behind Georgia heading into Tuesday night’s meetingwith the Bulldogs. There’s still a possibility Missouri can catch Georgia withfour league games to play, but being able to earn a tie with avictory would have made that a bit easier.The Bulldogs have been playingwell of late, winners of five of six games, and Georgia earned an overtimevictory over the Tigers when the two met in January. Sophomore guardKenny Gaines has been a big part of the Bulldogs’ climb in thestandings, leading the team in scoring in conference play with 13.9points per game. Missouri will look to snap a three-game road losing streak andavoid only the second season sweep by an opponent under coach FrankHaith.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI (19-8, 7-7 SEC):Some coaches might try to impress upon their players that games nearthe end of the season are important in regards to what the NCAAselection committee thinks about their team. But Haith wantshis players to forget about the importance of the Tigers’ upcominggames, when wins could help Missouri differentiate itself from otherSEC teams vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. “We’ve just gotto continue to preach what we do and stay in the moment and attackeach game, and we want to play as hard as we can play each time out,”Haith told the Columbia Daily Tribune. “That’s first and foremost,is going out there and competing and giving everything we’ve got onthat basketball court.”

ABOUT GEORGIA (15-11, 9-5): Therewere some worries about the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, Charles Mann,after the sophomore managed just seven points in a win over SouthCarolina on Saturday. But Georgia coach Mark Fox isn’t one of theworriers, preferring to focus on all the good Mann does on the courtrather than on his offensive struggles in hopes of lessening thepressure Mann feels to get his offensive game back. “He defendedwell, he ran our team, he got to the late clock one time and made ajumper, he got to the foul line,” Fox told the Athens Banner-Heraldafter Mann went 1-for-10 from the field. “I thought he came back tohimself in the second half.”

TIP-INS

1. Tigers G Jabari Brown is averaging 22.7 points over his last12 contests and has made 32 of his last 65 3-point attempts.

2. The Bulldogs don’t have asingle player that has started every game this season, and only threeplayers have appeared in all 26 contests.

3. Missouri leads the all-timeseries between the schools, 4-1, though Georgia’s only win cameearlier this season.

PREDICTION: Georgia 72, Missouri70