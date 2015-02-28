Preview: Missouri at Georgia

Georgia looks to avoid a damaging blow to its postseason resume when it hosts struggling Missouri on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won two straight to maintain a spot on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but they can’t afford a bad loss. The Tigers, who snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 64-52 win over Florida on Tuesday, are looking to post consecutive victories for the first time since Jan. 3 and 8.

The Bulldogs were looking like a longshot to make the NCAA Tournament after consecutive home losses to Auburn and South Carolina, but road wins at Alabama and Ole Miss last week have buoyed their hopes. “We had a bad week and we gave up a couple of home games to teams that maybe people didn’t think we should have lost to, and maybe we didn’t think we should have lost to,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters. “But we went on the road and beat two really good basketball teams this week.” The Tigers are trying to do the same for the first time this season - they’re 0-8 on the road.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI (8-20, 2-13 SEC): The Tigers turned in one of the best defensive performances of the season in the win over Florida, holding the Gators under 40 percent shooting to snap the longest losing streak in program history. Missouri has only one healthy player averaging double-digit scoring — sophomore forward Johnathan Williams III (12.3 points, seven rebounds) — since losing point guard Wes Clark for the season. Freshman Namon Wright poured in a career-high 28 points against the Gators, and his improvement has added depth to the backcourt.

ABOUT GEORGIA (18-9, 9-6): All five starters average double-digit scoring, with senior forward Marcus Thornton (12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds) leading the way. Junior guard Kenny Gaines (11.9 points) has led the team in scoring during SEC play at 12.3 points per game and put up a team-high 22 in the win at Ole Miss. Thornton and junior guard Charles Mann (11.5 points) combined for 34 points in the most recent meeting, a 71-56 Georgia victory to complete a season sweep last campaign.

TIP-INS

1. Mann needs 16 points to become the 45th Georgia player to reach 1,000 in his career.

2. The Bulldogs have made an SEC-best 478 free throws while the Tigers have attempted 494.

3. Georgia is 16-1 when leading at halftime while Missouri has led at the break only six times all season.

PREDICTION: Georgia 69, Missouri 62