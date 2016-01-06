Preview: Missouri at Georgia

Georgia went into Southeastern Conference play riding a four-game winning streak before having the bubble burst in its league opener. Missouri hopes to avoid a similar fate when it takes a two-game win streak to Georgia to open conference play against the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs opened league play with a 77-63 loss at Florida on Saturday, a major letdown after reeling off four straight wins -- a run that included victories over Georgia Tech and Clemson. Missouri carries some momentum of its own into the conference slate, having routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Savannah State by a combined 84 points in its final two non-conference matchups. The Tigers have struggled away from home, though, losing 13 straight road and neutral-site games including all five this season. Georgia has won three straight meetings, including a 68-44 rout at home last year.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-6, 0-0 SEC): The young Tigers hope they’ve turned a corner after following a strong second-half surge in a 68-63 loss to Illinois with two straight resounding victories. Junior guard Wes Clark (10.1 points) has led the resurgence, averaging 18 points over the past three contests and resetting his career high twice with 21 against Illinois and 22 against Savannah State. Clark and freshman Kevin Puryear (11.8 points) lead a group of nine players averaging at least 4.7 points, but the Tigers have been inconsistent at the offensive end and have especially struggled outside Mizzou Arena.

ABOUT GEORGIA (7-4, 0-1): The Bulldogs have been terrific at the defensive end, holding opponents to 37 percent shooting, which ranked ninth nationally through Monday’s games. Forward Yante Maten (16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds) is enjoying a breakout season, and Georgia boasts a strong backcourt trio in J.J. Frazier (15.1 points), Kenny Gaines (14.4 points) and the versatile Charles Mann (9.7 points). The offensive production drops off dramatically after that quartet, though, so the Bulldogs could struggle if they get into foul trouble.

TIP-INS

1. Maten has scored at least 20 points in six of the Bulldogs’ past eight games.

2. Missouri has committed at least 12 turnovers in six of its last seven games while Georgia has forced at least 12 in five straight contests.

3. Georgia has suffered double-digit turnovers in every game with 13 or more in five of its last six.

PREDICTION: Georgia 71, Missouri 68