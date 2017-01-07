Preview: Missouri at Georgia

Georgia started its SEC schedule with an impressive victory, but following a home loss, it cannot afford a stumble when it hosts struggling Missouri on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs, who impressed many while going 8-4 during a difficult non-conference schedule, did not get enough offensive production against South Carolina on Wednesday as they shot just 36.2 percent in a 67-61 defeat.

J.J. Frazier, who averaged 18.6 points in his previous five games, scored 16 points but went 3-of-10 from the field as Georgia hit only 28.6 percent of its field-goal attempts in the second half. The Tigers opened conference play Wednesday with a disappointing 88-77 home loss to LSU, giving up 53 points in the second half. Jordan Barnett and Kevin Puryear combined to score 33 points, but the rest of the Tigers made only only 35.1 percent of their shots. Missouri is one of the worst-shooting teams in the country, entering Friday ranked last in the SEC and 320th nationally at 40 percent.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-8, 0-1 SEC): Puryear leads the Tigers in scoring at 12.7 points and averages 6.6 rebounds per contest. Barnett – a transfer from Texas last winter who made is Missouri debut on Dec. 17 – is averaging 10 points in four games and has scored 33 over his last two. Guard Terrance Phillips ranks fourth in the SEC in assists per game (4.5).

ABOUT GEORGIA (9-5, 1-1): Yante Maten ranks second in the SEC in scoring (20.4 points per game) and third in rebounding (8.4) while shooting 54.9 percent (third in the league). Juwan Parker scored 12 points against South Carolina and is averaging 12.3 over his last three games after posting 7.3 over his first 10 contests. The Bulldogs made a season-low 17 shots from the field in the loss to the Gamecocks while committing 16 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri ranks last out of 347 teams in 3-point shooting, hitting just 27.1 percent of its attempts.

2. Maten scored his 1,000th career point in the loss to South Carolina, finishing with a team-leading 18.

3. The Tigers lead the SEC and rank 27th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (28.8).

PREDICTION: Georgia 77, Missouri 65