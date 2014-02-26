FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia 71, Missouri 56
February 26, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia 71, Missouri 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia 71, Missouri 56: CharlesMann scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Bulldogsto a home victory over the reeling Tigers.Marcus Thornton added 15 pointsfor Georgia (16-11, 10-5 SEC), which solidified its hold on thirdplace in the SEC. Kenny Gaines added 10 points for the Bulldogs, whoshot 52.1 percent and had nine players score.

Jordan Clarkson and Jabari Brownled Missouri (19-9, 7-8) with 17 points apiece while JohnathanWilliams III added 10. Earnest Ross, who came in averaging 14.7points, was one off his season low with four points as the Tigersdropped their second straight overall and fourth in a row on theroad.

The first half was closethroughout with four lead changes in the opening minutes and Georgiaholding a one-point lead with seven minutes to play. But the Bulldogsopened things up, ending the half on a 10-2 run, capped by NemanjaDjurisic’s 3-pointer with two seconds to go.

The Tigers scored the first three points of the second half to cut the lead to six, but Mann hit a 3 tostart a quick 6-1 run and Missouri never got within single digitsagain. A scoreless stretch of 4:56 by the Tigers helped seal the deal asthe lead reached 20 with just under five minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri shot 32.1percent from the field, including 3-of-18 from 3-point range. … TheTigers’ 56 points was a season low, eclipsing the 58 they scored in aloss to No. 1 Florida. … Missouri won the rebound battle 38-31,led by Ryan Rosberg’s 12.

