Georgia 68, Missouri 44: Nemanja Djurisic scored 14 points to lead the way as the host Bulldogs routed the Tigers.

Cameron Forte and J.J. Frazier added 10 points apiece off the bench for Georgia (19-9, 10-6 SEC), which has won three straight. Marcus Thornton finished with eight points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who used a dominant defensive effort to overcome an uneven offensive showing.

Johnathan Williams III collected 10 points and six rebounds and Namon Wright added 10 points for Missouri (8-21, 2-14), which has dropped 14 of its last 15 games. Georgia native Jakeenan Gant added eight points off the bench as the Tigers shot a season-low 28.6 percent from the field and went 4-of-17 from 3-point range.

Missouri took its only lead of the day at 3-2 on Wright’s 3-pointer in the opening minute before Georgia reeled off nine straight points to take control. The Bulldogs had a double-digit lead by the midway point of the half and held the Tigers without a field goal for seven minutes before Williams’ tip-in just before the buzzer made it 41-23 at the break.

The Tigers endured another drought of more than four minutes early in the second half as Georgia stretched the lead to 55-27. The Bulldogs then went 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal, but Missouri was only able to trim the deficit to 55-33 and didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia improved to 17-1 when leading at the half. … Missouri fell to 0-9 on the road. … Georgia G Charles Mann was limited to four points on 2-of-7 shooting and needs 12 more to reach 1,000 in his career.