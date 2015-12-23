Preview: Missouri vs. Illinois

Missouri and Illinois each hope for a rivalry win that could jump-start their season when they square off Wednesday in the annual Braggin’ Rights Game in St. Louis. The Fighting Illini look to close out their non-conference slate with a fifth consecutive victory, while the Tigers aim to snap a two-game skid.

Illinois got off to a rough start, including home losses to North Florida and Chattanooga, but it has topped 80 points three times during its winning streak. The Tigers are winless against Power Five opponents this season and are coming off back-to-back lopsided defeats at Arizona (88-52) and against North Carolina State (73-59). Illinois has won the border battle each of the last two years following a four-year run by Missouri. The last four meetings have been single-digit decisions, with the Illini winning the last two by a total of four points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-5): The Tigers are much improved at the offensive end from a season ago, averaging 68.8 points – up 8.3 from last campaign – with a quartet of freshmen leading the way. Three of the team’s top five scorers are freshmen, including leader Kevin Puryear (12.1 points), and first-year players account for 47.8 percent of the offensive output. One area where the Tigers have improved from last season is their ability to get to the foul line and take advantage, but they were just 8-of-19 against N.C. State.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (7-5): The Illini are led by guards Malcolm Hill (18.5 points) and Kendrick Nunn (18.4), the highest-scoring duo in the Big Ten. The backcourt pair also takes care of the ball, as the Illini average 10.3 turnovers – which ranks 20th in the nation – and has lowered that mark to 8.6 over the last five contests. The frontcourt is thin after losing center Mike Thorne Jr. (13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds) to a season-ending knee injury, leaving 6-10 freshman Michael Finke (9.8 points) as the only starter taller than 6-6.

TIP-INS

1. Hill has scored in double figures in every game this season and has topped 20 points in each of the last three, averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over that span.

2. After scoring in double figures in seven of his first eight games, Puryear has been limited to four points in each of the last two contests.

3. Illinois has averaged 9.8 3-pointers over its last six games, including a season-high 14 in Saturday’s 91-79 win over South Dakota.

PREDICTION: Illinois 73, Missouri 70