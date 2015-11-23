Preview: Missouri vs. Kansas State

Kansas State and Missouri renew their longstanding rivalry when they square off in Monday’s opening round of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. The two former conference mates are meeting for the first time since 2012 and the 236th time overall in a series that is almost dead even - the Wildcats hold a 118-117 edge.

Kansas State won four of the last five meetings before the Tigers departed the Big 12 in favor of the SEC, and there is hope the schools will eventually play more often. Missouri fields a young roster and committed 18 turnovers while losing to Xavier in its last outing. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2012-13 season. “Slowly but surely we are making some progress and now we are going to Kansas City and leaving the comfort zone of playing (at home), and we have got to get ready for a big opportunity,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told reporters. “We have the rivalry game with Missouri in a great venue and on national television. I hope our guys are excited and ready to go.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-1): Forward Kevin Puryear has been an immediate force by averaging 15 points and becoming the first freshman in school history to score in double digits in each of his first three games. ”From the time he walked in here, he played with a sense of confidence,” coach Kim Anderson told reporters. “I can say, no, I didn’t expect him to be a double-digit scorer, but I think he’s a guy who worked really, really hard this summer, took advantage of his opportunity and has continued to improve since he left high school.” Sophomore guard Namon Wright (10.3) and junior guard Wes Clark (10) are also averaging in double figures.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (3-0): Senior guard Justin Edwards is a much-improved player and has team-best averages of 17 points and 6.7 rebounds. Edwards averaged just 6.3 points last season and was a below-average shooter with percentages of 38.9 from the field, 29.6 from 3-point range and 57.1 from the free-throw line. “It is definitely a different feel from what I scored last year,” Edwards told reporters. “I have a bigger role this year and I am still adjusting to that role. I am just trying to help my team out however I can.”

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game meets either North Carolina or Northwestern in Tuesday’s tournament championship game.

2. The Wildcats opened the season by scoring 80 or more points in three straight games for the first time since 2009-10.

3. Wright is 3-for-14 from the field over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 68, Missouri 64