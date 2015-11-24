Kansas State 66, Missouri 42

Freshman Dean Wade had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Kansas State to a 66-42 victory over Missouri on Monday night in the semifinals of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

It was the first matchup between the two former Big 12 rivals since Missouri left the conference for the SEC after the 2011-12 season.

Guard Justin Edwards had 13 points and guard Wesley Iwundu added 10 for Kansas State.

Missouri (2-2) was led by forward Kevin Puryear with nine points.

The Wildcats (4-0) led 31-14 at halftime and never saw the lead shrink below 17 in the second half.

The first half was a nightmare for Missouri, which had as many team fouls as points. Things were so bad that when guard Wes Clark hit a 3-point basket with 4:14 left in the half -- his first points of the night -- he moved to the top of the team scoring list.

Clark finished the half with five points, the only Missouri player with more than two points.

The Wildcats hardly blistered the nets in the first half, shooting just 29 percent from the field. But a drought of more than seven minutes doomed the Tigers.

Wade and Iwundu led Kansas State with seven points each in the first half.