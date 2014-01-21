Preview: Missouri at Louisiana State

Missouri and Louisiana State share two qualities: high expectations and inconsistency. Both look to shed the latter and strive to live up to the former when they meet in a Southeastern Conference clash Tuesday at LSU. It’s a matchup of contrasting strengths, with Missouri boasting a trio of 6-5 guards who combine for 51.3 points per game and LSU leaning on a strong frontcourt led by Johnny O‘Bryant (14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds).

It’s the third game in six days for Missouri, which followed a disappointing 78-75 loss at Vanderbilt on Thursday with a convincing 68-47 home win over Alabama on Saturday. “We’ve been around for a few years so we know that’s the grind,” Missouri guard Jabari Brown told reporters. “You’re not going to win every game and you might have some tough losses. The good teams are able to bounce back and we’re trying to be a great team.” LSU also had a bounce-back win Saturday, routing visiting Vanderbilt 81-58 after an 88-74 overtime loss at Mississippi on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI (14-3, 2-2 SEC): The Tigers turned in a stellar defensive effort against the Crimson Tide and needs more of that kind of play at the defensive end to claw back into the SEC title hunt. Missouri typically doesn’t have trouble at the offensive end thanks to versatile guards Brown (18.8 points), Jordan Clarkson (18.6 points) and Earnest Ross (13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds). Clarkson bruised his wrist and hip on a hard fall against Alabama but expects to play.

ABOUT LSU (11-5, 2-2): O‘Bryant is a handful at 6-9, 256 pounds, and will likely see Missouri throw several different defenders at him. Freshman Jordan Mickey (13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 blocks) also is a force in the post at both ends and could help neutralize the ability of Missouri’s guards to drive into the paint. LSU’s guards also are active on defense, as the Tigers rank seventh nationally with 9.4 steals per game.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri (38.4) and LSU (38.5) rank first and second in the SEC in opponents’ field-goal percentage.

2. Brown and Clarkson each have scored in double figures in all 17 of Missouri’s games, the longest streaks to start a season by a Tiger since Kareem Rush did it in 21 straight to begin the 2000-01 campaign.

3. LSU is 10-1 when leading at halftime but only 1-4 when trailing at the break.

PREDICTION: Missouri 70, LSU 67